Military celebrates NATO marking full operational capacity Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A military celebration was held Thursday as NATO marks full operational capacity.

NATO stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. It’s a collection of 28 European and two North American countries that work together. The world headquarters is here in Norfolk.

This new command is part of the allied structure to keep peace in North America.

“Our mission is to prepare for every possible crisis or situation that could develop throughout the Atlantic region so that the alliance has options on forces and how to deploy them,” said Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander of Joint Force Command Norfolk.

This morning’s celebration was aboard the USS Kearsarge at Naval Station Norfolk.

