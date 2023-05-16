VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach will be opening a temporary exhibit to remember fallen military members on Memorial Day.

According to a press release, a special version of USAA’s Poppy Wall of Honor will be open at the museum from May 19 through June 14 and will allow guests to learn more about why the U.S. celebrates Memorial Day.

The exhibit will give guests an interactive experience that will encourage visitors to reflect on the service members who lost their lives while serving.

During Memorial Day weekend, active or retired military, and USAA members and employees will be able to visit the museum for free.

To learn more about the new exhibit more special offers, visit the Military Aviation Museum’s website.