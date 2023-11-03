RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Military Community Infrastructure Program has received $5 million in grants to achieve improvements of military installations and supporting localities.

These improvements will go towards infrastructure and quality of life improvements on military installations in Virginia.

“The Virginia Military Community Infrastructure Grant Program is a best-in-class practice that provides advantage in the DoD funding arena and directly increases Virginia’s military value,” said Veterans and Defense Affairs Secretary Craig Crenshaw in a news release sent to 8News

The program plans to enable an estimated $24.9 million in federal investment in return for a combined state and local match of $11 million to be paid over two years. The total combined investment on local, state and federal levels will total to $35,830,644.

Areas who have received funding funding obligations include the cities of Hampton, Newport News and Virginia Beach, along with Prince William and Fairfax counties.