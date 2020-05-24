Memorial Day tribute during Monday’s Virtual Fleet Week New York ceremony

Flags adorn gravesites at Arlington National Cemetery during the annual Flags In event May 22, 2014. Since 1948, Soldiers from The Old Guard place American flags at some 275,000 gravesites in the cemetery. (Photo by Spc. Klinton Smith)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The first-ever, Virtual Fleet Week New York continues through the weekend and brings a series of special, commemorative events on Monday to honor Memorial Day.

The Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard will post videos to social media as a tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

The videos will include morning colors at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, a highlight reel of Memorial Day parades in New York City, and the U.S. Marine Corps conclude the day with a performance of “Taps.”

“We owe a debt that can never be repaid to all who have given their lives in defense of our nation,” said Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “We should all take a moment to reflect on the freedoms and many blessings we enjoy because of true American heroes who paid the ultimate price to secure our country’s independence, freedom, and liberties.”

He continued, “I am extremely grateful for their valor and their courage, and we honor them for their total commitment to this nation.”

Tomorrow’s Virtual Fleet Week New York schedule of events will include:

8 a.m. – Start the day with morning colors from Naval Station Norfolk on Facebook.

– Start the day with morning colors from Naval Station Norfolk on Facebook. 10 a.m. – Marines go back in time with their musical VE Day (Victory in Europe) tribute on Facebook.

– Marines go back in time with their musical VE Day (Victory in Europe) tribute on Facebook. 11 a.m. – See a highlight reel from community Memorial Day parades in New York City conducted during past Fleet Week New York’s on Facebook.

– See a highlight reel from community Memorial Day parades in New York City conducted during past Fleet Week New York’s on Facebook. 11 a.m . – The crew of USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) tells why there is “No Higher Honor” than serving in the U.S. Navy on Instagram.

. – The crew of USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) tells why there is “No Higher Honor” than serving in the U.S. Navy on Instagram. Noon – The United States Navy Band will present “Armed Forces on Parade’ on Facebook.

– The United States Navy Band will present “Armed Forces on Parade’ on Facebook. 1 p.m. – Hear a special Memorial Day message from Troy E. Black, the 19th and current Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps on Facebook.

– Hear a special Memorial Day message from Troy E. Black, the 19th and current Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps on Facebook. 2 p.m. – See a variety of Memorial Day features on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

– See a variety of Memorial Day features on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 4 p.m. – A look at how the U.S. Coast Guard Silent Drill Team trains on Facebook.

– A look at how the U.S. Coast Guard Silent Drill Team trains on Facebook. 5 p.m. – To end the day, the U.S. Marine Corps will present a moving performance of “Taps,” filmed in La Jolla Cove, Coronado, Mount Soledad, Petco Park, Miramar National Cemetery and the USS Midway in California on Facebook and Instagram.

Additionally, the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum will host a virtual Memorial Day ceremony Monday at 2 p.m. that will include:

The national anthem.

A ceremonial wreath-laying.

Remarks from President Susan Marenoff-Zausner; Adm. Karl L. Schultz, the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; and Stuart Gelband, President of the Intrepid Former Crewmembers Association.

The livestream of the ceremony is available at intrepidmuseum.org/memorial-day.

Lastly, on Instagram, the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon has a look back on the performance from Liberty State Park in New Jersey.

All content that has appeared on the Fleet Week New York social media feeds can be found at fleetweeknewyork.com.

