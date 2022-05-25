PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The national Memorial Day holiday falls on Monday, May 30 this year.

Memorial Day honors U.S. military members who died while serving. It became an official federal holiday in 1971.

Government offices and services will be closed for the holiday. 10 On Your Side has compiled a city-by-city list of what will be impacted locally. As additional cities release how the holiday will impact their services, that information will be added.

NORFOLK

City of Norfolk government offices, including libraries and recreation centers, will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.

Requests for bulk waste collection on Tuesday, May 31, must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, May 27.

Beach lifeguards begin duty on Friday, May 27, through Labor Day weekend. Norfolk beach guards will be stationed at Community Beach Park from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27, through Sunday, May 29. Sarah Constant Beach Park and Ocean View Beach Park will not have beach guards on duty. For more information, visit www.norfolk.gov/play.

SUFFOLK

City of Suffolk offices will be closed Monday, May 30.

Suffolk Public Works Department will pick up trash as scheduled the period of May 31 through June 3. TFC Recycling will also conduct their normal recycling collection routes the period of May 31 through June 3.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk and the Regional Landfill will be open Monday, May 30 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Suffolk Transit will not operate on Monday, May 30.

All Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Facilities (Mack Benn Jr., Booker T. Washington, Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, and Oakland) will be closed Monday, May 30. The East Suffolk Recreation Center and the Curtis R. Milteer Sr. Recreation Center will be closed Monday, May 30.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Monday, May 30.

All Suffolk Public Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed Monday, May 30. The Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. The Chuckatuck Library will reopen on Monday, June 6, at 10 a.m.

The Suffolk Visitor Center will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 30. The Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, May 30.

The Suffolk Executive Airport terminal will be unmanned on Monday, May 30. The airfield, self-service fuel island and restaurant will remain open on Monday, May 30.

VIRGINIA BEACH

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day:

All City of Virginia Beach offices and facilities

All Virginia Beach city public schools and administrative offices

All Virginia Beach community recreation centers

All Virginia Beach public libraries including the TCC/City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts & Box Office

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and clerk’s offices and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

Virginia Beach City Landfill and Resource Recovery Center and West Neck Recycling Center

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Virginia Beach History Museums (Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum and Thoroughgood House)

Voter Registration & Elections for early in-person voting

NORTH CAROLINA

DARE COUNTY

All Dare County offices will be closed on Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.

There will be no changes to the Dare County trash collection schedule over the Memorial Day holiday.

The Dare County C&D Landfill, Buxton Transfer Station, Rodanthe Recycle Center and Manteo Recycle Yard will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.

The Town of Kitty Hawk’s trash collection on Saturdays for the east side (ocean side) of U.S. Highway 158 (the bypass) will begin on Saturday, May 28, 2022, and continue through Labor Day.