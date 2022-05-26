PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In addition to ceremonies, parades and cookouts, Memorial Day Weekend also brings savings.

10 On Your Side has compiled a list of local and national deals to help you save some cash.

Applebee’s – May 16 and through June 12, Applebee’s is offering one free Fandango movie ticket to Top Gun: Maverick with the purchase of $25 or more at Applebee’s for dine-in, to-go or delivery through the Applebee’s website or mobile app. If you spend $50 or more, you’ll get two tickets.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg – U.S. Military Veterans, Retirees and Inactive Ready Reservists are eligible to receive exclusive deals on admission. Click here for details.

Carabba’s – In honor of Memorial Day (and all year long), military service members and first responders will receive a 10% off HEROES discount at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. For more information, visit https://www.carrabbas.com/.

Colonial Williamsburg – A joint effort with Blue Star Museums, Colonial Williamsburg offers one (1) single day museum ticket for active duty military personnel and up to 5 family members to the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. This offer is valid from Saturday, May 21, through Labor Day, September 5, 2022.

Bonefish Grill – The restaurant offers a 10% Military Discount every day with a valid ID. There’s a location in Virginia Beach.

Greene Turtle – Offers a year-round 15% off discount for military personnel. There’s a location in Hampton.

Outback Steakhouse – All service men and women receive 10% off their meal year-round with a valid ID, There are several locations in Hampton Roads.