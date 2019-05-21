Memorial Day deals for veterans and military members

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — With Memorial Day right around the corner, here is a list of free events, discounts and other freebies for veterans and military service members.

Colonial Williamsburg

All U.S. military members including active duty, reservists, retirees, veterans, National Guardsmen, and their immediate dependents will receive free admission to Colonial Williamsburg over Memorial Day weekend, from Friday, May 24 to Monday, May 27.

A special commemoration march and ceremony will be held on Memorial Day at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Colonial Williamsburg has also joined Blue Star Museums. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, military families are offered one day of free admission to the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Starting from Monday, May 20 through July 15, U.S. veterans and three of their guests can enjoy a one-day free admission to the amusement park.

Former service members must provide a military ID. Tickets must be obtained online by June 9, 2019, and redeemed at the park for entry by July 15, 2019.

For more information, click here. Busch Gardens also has a program for active duty members. To learn more about that program, click here.

The Virginia Aquarium

The Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach located near the Oceanfront will be giving out 50% discounts for all military service members on Sundays and Mondays in the month of May. This is in addition to the $2 general discount for military service members with a military ID.

For more information, click here.

Kings Dominion

To honor service members during this Memorial Day event, Kings Dominion will give out free park admission tickets to all active and retired service members with a valid military ID.

Their family members can purchase tickets online for a discounted $39.50.

For more information, click here.

Carowinds

The amusement park located in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be offering free admission to every active and retired military service members on May 26-27 & June 29-July 7. Up to six of their family members can purchase a ticket for only $39.99 each.

For more information, click here.

Applebee’s

Select Applebee’s locations are offering 15% off meals during May in honor of Military Appreciation Month for past and present military members with a valid military ID. Check your local Applebee’s if they are participating in the promotions.

Home Depot, Lowe’s, Food Lion

Active and retired military service members with a valid military ID will receive a 15% discount on purchases from Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Food Lion on Monday, May 27, Memorial Day.

Hyundai

The company will be doubling its military discount to $1,000 from May 17 to June 3 to honor military service members.

McCormick & Schmicks

Gold Star Parents and Spouses, Veterans and Active Duty Military Members and National Guard can enjoy a FREE ENTREE on May 27 (lunch or dinner). Military ID required. No to-go orders. Click here to see the select menu and to make a reservation.

Outback Steakhouse

The restaurant chain offers a 10% off heroes discount all day, every day for all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders.

Alpha Industries

During the month of May, all active duty, retired and reservists are eligible for 30% off purchases and free shipping. This is double the usual discount.

Sherwin Williams

In honor of Military Appreciation Month, military and veterans can save an additional 10% on paints and stains during the month of May. Click here for more information.

