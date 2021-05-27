Memorial Day 2021: deals and freebies for veterans and military members

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – AUGUST 08: An American flag flies at half staff in front of a Realtors office to honor the fallen Navy SEALs who were based and trained close by at the Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek, on August 8, 2011 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. A U.S. military Chinook helicopter was shot down on Aug. 6, 2011, in Afghanistan, killing 30 Americans, most of them belonging to the same elite Navy SEALs team that killed Osama bin Laden. In addition seven Afghanistan troops were killed making it one of the deadliest incidents of this war. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With Memorial Day right around the corner, many people are gearing up for the unofficial start of summer. However, it is important to remember that Memorial Day is meant to remember those who lost their lives fighting for their country.

Many places offer deals, discounts and freebies for active duty military, retirees, and their families.

Food

Bonefish Grill: Active-duty military and veterans can receive 10% off their meals.

Active-duty military and veterans can receive 10% off their meals. Golden Corral: Guests will be able to get 10% off with a valid military ID.

Guests will be able to get 10% off with a valid military ID. Hooters: A 20% discount will be offered for military personnel with proper ID.

LongHorn Steakhouse: Guests will be able to get 10% off with a valid military ID.

Red Lobster: Guests will be able to get 10% off with a valid military ID.

Texas de Brazil: Active-duty military and veterans can receive 20% off their meals.

TGI Fridays: All Family Meal bundles are 25% off if ordered online from May 28 to May 31.

Shopping

Adidas: Military members can receive 30% off at adidas.com and in-store. They can also receive 20% off at factory outlet stores.

Asics: Active Duty Military Personnel (including military spouses and dependents), Reservists, Retirees and Veterans can receive 40% off full-priced items online.

Home Depot: All veterans, with a valid DoD-issued ID, a DD214, or a veteran’s driver’s license, can receive a 10% discount.

Rack Room Shoes: Anyone with a valid military ID can get 20% off their entire purchase on Memorial Day.

Sherwin-Williams: All active-duty military, reservists, retirees and veterans can receive a 15% discount on paints, stains and painting supplies.

Under Armour: Active duty and retired military can receive a 10% discount.

Things to Do

Colonial Williamsburg: All active-duty military, reservists, retirees, veterans, National Guardsmen and their immediate dependents can receive free admission to Colonial Williamsburg over Memorial Day weekend, from Friday, May 28 to Monday, May 31. Free admission tickets are only available at on-site ticket sale locations. All guests must be present

GreatWolf Lodge: As part of their Howlin’ Heroes offer, all active-duty military, retirees and veterans can save up to 30% using the promo code HEROES.

Norfolk Botanical Garden: The Garden offer military discounts on admissions and annual memberships all year long.

The Virginia Zoo: Any guest with valid military or veteran IDs are eligible to receive $10 off any membership level.

Our team will continue to update this list as we learn more.