Parris Island Marine Corps recruit dies during grueling training exercise

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – According to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, officials are investigating the death of a recruit.

Officials say Private First Class Dalton Beals died Friday, June 4 while attempting the training exercise known as The Crucible.

According to the Marine Corps, The Crucible is the final challenge of recruit training. The 54-hour exercise tests the recruits’ strength, skills and values they have learned throughout training.

The cause of Beals’ death remains under investigation.