Oorah! Happy birthday to the U.S. Marine Corps

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Tuesday, November 10, is a special day for the U.S. Marine Corps.

This year, the military branch is celebrating its 245th birthday.

The U.S. Marines started when “just eight months prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Second Continental Congress established the Continental Marines.”

Fleet Marine Force Atlantic (FMFLANT) and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command (MARFORCOM) celebrated with a socially distanced cake-cutting ceremony aboard Camp Elmore in Norfolk.

Last year, the birthday celebration included a ball with more than 1,000 attendees, including active-duty Marines and veterans from across Hampton Roads.

While the celebration looked different this year, LtGen. Robert F. Hedelund, Commanding General, FMFLANT and Commander, MARFORCOM, wrote in a letter, “Perhaps more than most, it is important this year that we draw on the bond we share with the Marine to our left and to our right, as well as our families.”

The U.S. Marine Corps tweeted out a message with a video, for all who have served their country.

245 Years of Honor, Courage and Commitment



Today, we remember the service and sacrifice of all Marines, and honor the legacy passed down through generations. #HappyBirthdayMarines! pic.twitter.com/WDTs7EuMY2 — U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 10, 2020

