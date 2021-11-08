Members of Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic to run 246 miles to commemorate U.S. Marine Corp’s 246th birthday

The US Marine Corps logo is seen March 9th, 2012, at the US Marine Corps Base Quantico shortly before USMC officials deliver a briefing on the Active Denial System, a US DoD non lethal weapon that uses directed energy and projects a beam of man-sized millimeter waves up to 1000 meters that when fired at a human, delivers a heat sensation to the skin and generally makes humans stop what they are doing and run. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Military members are running 246 miles to commemorate the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Marines, sailors, civilian members of Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic began the 246-mile run at 3 p.m. on November 8.

The event is expected to be done at 7:50 a.m. on the Corp’s birthday on November 10.

A member of the unit will each run a mile starting at the EWTG building with a new member rotating every 10 minutes.