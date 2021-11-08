Members of Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic to run 246 miles to commemorate U.S. Marine Corp’s 246th birthday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Military members are running 246 miles to commemorate the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Marines, sailors, civilian members of Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic began the 246-mile run at 3 p.m. on November 8.

The event is expected to be done at 7:50 a.m. on the Corp’s birthday on November 10.

A member of the unit will each run a mile starting at the EWTG building with a new member rotating every 10 minutes.

