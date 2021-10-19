Marine Forces in Hampton Roads welcome new commander next week

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael E. Langley, right, and U.S. Army Gen Joseph L. Votel, commander, U.S. Central Command, left, depart to visit U.S. Marines and sailors with the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Oct. 26, 2018. The USS Essex ARG and 13th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Franklin Moore)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fleet Marine Force Atlantic (FMFLANT), Marine Forces Command (MARFORCOM), and Marine Forces Northern Command (MARFOR NORTHCOM) will welcome a new commander on Monday.

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael E. Langley will take command of the Marine Forces during a change of command ceremony at 1 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads.

Langley is from Shreveport, Louisiana and graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington. Hr has been in the Marine Corps since 1985 and most recently served as commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa.

Lt. Gen. Robert F. Hedelund is the current commander of the Marine Forces in this region. He is a native of Pampano Beach, Florida and graduated from Florida Atlantic University. He will retire after 35 years of service.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command Facebook page.