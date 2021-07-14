FMFLANT, MARFORCOM and MARFORNORTH appoint new sergeant major

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Fleet Marine Force Atlantic (FMFLANT), Marine Corps Forces Command (MARFORCOM), and Marine Corps Forces Northern Command (MARFORNORTH) will have a new sergeant major.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Pritchard will be taking over as the sergeant major of FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, and MARFORNORTH from Sgt. Maj. Clifford W. Wiggins. Wiggins will head over to Quantico as the Sergeant Major of the newly established First Sergeant and Sergeant Major Academy.

The appointment will be held during a ceremony on July 15 at the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads in Norfolk. Officials say attendance will be limited and by invitation only due to COVID-19 limitations.



Pritchard is a native of Munsonville, New Hampshire. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1992 and most recently served as Sergeant Major of Manpower Management, Headquarters Marine Corps.

