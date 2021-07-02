Marine found guilty of manslaughter in Green Beret’s strangulation death

FILE – This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar Green Beret, who died from non-combat related injuries in Mali in June 2017. Tony DeDolph, a U.S. Navy SEAL, pleaded guilty Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, to involuntary manslaughter for his role in the hazing-related death of Melgar. (U.S. Army via AP, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Marine Corps gunnery sergeant was found guilty of manslaughter after being charged in the strangulation death of Green Beret Logan Melgar.

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mario A. Madera-Rodriguez was also found guilty of several other charges by a panel of eight military members after a court martial in Norfolk, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, false official statements and hazing.

He was found not guilty of felony murder. His defense attorney had argued that Madera-Rodriguez played a minor role in Melgar’s death, and never touched him until he tried to help revive him after the hazing incident in Africa in 2017.

Madera-Rodriguez was the last of four U.S. servicemembers to go to trial in the case, and was the only one to plead not guilty. Another Marine and two Navy SEALs made plea deals.

The sentencing phase started Friday and is expected to continue next week, a Navy spokesperson said.