QUANTICO, Va. (WAVY) – At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the Marine Corps Base Quantico issued an ‘all-clear’ following a shelter-in-place order.

As of 2:30pm Marine Corps Base Quantico is All Clear. The base operating status is Code Green. A statement with details will follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/W17RdzlpOD — Marine Corps Base Quantico🇺🇸 (@MCB_Quantico) April 20, 2023

A base issued an official statement at 3 p.m. about Thursday’s incident. It confirmed base security received a report of five gunshots in the vicinity of the Lyman Park housing area at 12:35 p.m. For those familiar with Quantico, this is just behind the commissary.

Residents were advised to shelter-in-place until further notice. At one point during the shutdown, an all-clear was sent in error.

“ALL personnel on main side Quantico are to shelter in place until further notice. Disregard any previous message sent in error. Repeat shelter in place until further notice.”

After speaking with witnesses, investigators determined the reports of gunfire were likely vehicle backfire. There was no evidence of shots being fired and no reports of injuries.

All traffic inbound and outbound on the base was stopped during the base closure.