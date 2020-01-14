‘Make FORD Ready’: Acting SECNAV holds leadership summit after issues with USS Gerald R. Ford

191126-N-GY005-1004 NORFOLK (Nov. 26, 2019) The Honorable Thomas Modly, acting Secretary of the Navy, walks aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). Modly visited Ford to meet with Sailors and be briefed on Ford’s progress following its post-shakedown availability and recent independent steaming exercise, as part of his first official visit to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston/Released)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Three years after its commissioning, the USS Gerald Ford has still yet to see the day where it is combat-ready.

10 On Your Side brought you concerns on the aircraft carrier’s delays last July.

Following the string of delays, the acting secretary of the Navy has created a new initiative coined “Make FORD Ready.”

On Jan. 9, Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly launched the leadership summit that hosted 50 senior Navy and shipbuilding industry leaders.

The summit focused on brainstorming ways to fast-track the Ford into fleet operations as quickly and effectively as possible.

Modly first called for the summit last month in one of his weekly memos to the integrated Navy and Marine Corps team.

He stressed that, under his watch, he is employing all hands on deck and working to achieve core tasks under rigid timelines.

“While this is an ‘all hands on deck’ priority that can only be accomplished through the dedicated efforts of the Ford team, it will also require broad, department-wide encouragement, enthusiasm, and support for our shipmates and industry partners who will be heads down on the tasks at hand,” Thomas B. Modly | Acting Secretary of the Navy

