‘Make FORD Ready’: Acting SECNAV holds leadership summit after issues with USS Gerald R. Ford

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Three years after its commissioning, the USS Gerald Ford has still yet to see the day where it is combat-ready.
10 On Your Side brought you concerns on the aircraft carrier’s delays last July.
Following the string of delays, the acting secretary of the Navy has created a new initiative coined “Make FORD Ready.”
On Jan. 9, Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly launched the leadership summit that hosted 50 senior Navy and shipbuilding industry leaders.
The summit focused on brainstorming ways to fast-track the Ford into fleet operations as quickly and effectively as possible.
Modly first called for the summit last month in one of his weekly memos to the integrated Navy and Marine Corps team.
He stressed that, under his watch, he is employing all hands on deck and working to achieve core tasks under rigid timelines.
“While this is an ‘all hands on deck’ priority that can only be accomplished through the dedicated efforts of the Ford team, it will also require broad, department-wide encouragement, enthusiasm, and support for our shipmates and industry partners who will be heads down on the tasks at hand,”Thomas B. Modly | Acting Secretary of the Navy
