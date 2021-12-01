MacArthur Memorial, Hampton Roads Naval Museum to commemorate Pearl Harbor attack during virtual event

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The coronavirus pandemic is preventing Pearl Harbor survivors from attending an annual ceremony to remember those killed in the 1941 attack. The National Park Service and Navy also are closing the ceremony to the public and livestreaming it instead. (AP Photo, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The MacArthur Memorial and the Hampton Roads Naval Museum are set to host a virtual event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The event is set for Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. It will feature a presentation and Q&A session by historian Walter Borneman. The event is free and will take place virtually through Zoom, but registration is required.

To register for the event, click here.