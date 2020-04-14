Luria leads effort reducing prescription costs for military families, retirees during COVID-19

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. Feeling a new urgency as the impeachment probe advances, the White House is ramping up its push to get a bill through Congress that curbs prescription drug costs. President Donald Trump’s top domestic policy adviser says the effort has advanced beyond anything seen in years even as he acknowledges the “current complications.” (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, file)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria spearheaded a bipartisan effort on Sunday hoping to temporarily eliminate copays on prescription drugs for TRICARE insurance users during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the pandemic, some installation commanders have suspended base access for retirees and survivors to lessen the chances of mission-critical personnel being exposed to the virus.

This means many TRICARE beneficiaries can no longer access military treatment facility pharmacies, forcing them to transfer prescriptions to mail order from retail pharmacies.

While prescriptions are copay-free at military treatment facilities, they may have $10 to $29 copays at regular retail pharmacies.

Luria says temporarily eliminating the copay on mail-order prescription drugs will ease the unexpected financial burden on veterans and their families.

More than 50 of Luria’s colleagues joined the initiative on Monday.

“By temporarily eliminating the copay on mail order prescriptions, we can ensure that TRICARE beneficiaries can access their medicine without endangering themselves or others. I urge Congressional Leadership to include this commonsense provision in future coronavirus relief legislation.” Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA 2nd District)

