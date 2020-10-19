Luria demands IRS Commisioner response regarding delayed refunds for Gold Star families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria recently sent a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles P Rettig to relay concerns that Gold Star families are still waiting to receive refunds from their amended 2018 tax returns.

Relatives of fallen service members receive two forms of compensation to help them cope in the aftermath of their loss. In order to ensure that the family receives all the benefits they have earned, spouses of the fallen sometimes sign over one of the benefits to their children.

The 2017 Republican tax law changed how children’s assets are taxed, causing Gold Star Families’ tax rates to jump to 37 percent, according to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.

“Gold Star families are counting on prompt receipt of their refunds to help make ends meet in this time of economic uncertainty,” said Congresswoman Luria.

In her letter, Congresswoman Luria urged IRS to investigate the delays and take all actions necessary to quickly process all outstanding refund requests, especially amended returns for 2018.

To read the full letter, click here.

