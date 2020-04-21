Luria cosponsors Pandemic Hazard Pay Expansion Act to ensure better pay for military medical professionals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria joined an effort to ensure military medical professional receive the pay they have earned from their service.

On Tuesday, Luria cosponsored the Pandemic Hazard Pay Expansion Act, which would expand hazard pay to service members whose duties involve frequent exposure to COVID-19 during the public health emergency.

“Our military medical professionals are on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus pandemic and they deserve to be compensated fairly for their service,” said Luria.

“Medical servicemembers, like those deployed on USNS Comfort and Mercy, do not currently qualify for hazard pay. This bill will ensure that these servicemembers get the compensation they deserve.”

Frontline health workers do not currently qualify for the additional $250 per month, known as hazard pay, that is authorized for service members whose duties involve inherent danger, including service in designated combat zones, flight duty, and work with hazardous pesticides, viruses, or bacteria.

The Pandemic Hazard Pay Expansion Act would correct this by amending 37 USC 351 to expand hazard pay to service members whose duties involve frequent exposure to a cause of a declared public health emergency.

