Virginia schools closed through end of academic year
Luria asks congressional leaders to eliminate TRICARE copay during COVID-19 crisis

Military
Posted: / Updated:
The first 100 days: Rep. Elaine Luria talks first months in Congress

WASHINGTON D.C. — Virginia Beach Congresswoman Elaine Luria has asked national leadership to temporarily eliminate copays for mail order prescription drugs for TRICARE beneficiaries during the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 20, Luria sent a letter to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Congress is working toward legislation that will provide the United States with a relief package to help with the devastating impacts that COVID-19 has had on communities across the country, including Virginia. Luria asked Pelosi and McCarthy to consider putting in that relief package a 90-day suspension of prescription copays for TRICARE members so they can continue to receive medication and practice social distancing.

Read Rep. Elaine Luria’s letter hereDownload

Currently, TRICARE members can pick up prescription drugs from military treatment facilities for free. Otherwise they must pay a $29 copay for a 3-month supply of a prescription, Luria wrote in her letter.

Luria is asking Congressional leadership to consider suspending that copay fee temporarily so military members and their dependents can follow the social distancing guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid spreading COVID-19 to more Americans.

