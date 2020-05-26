Local veterans place flags at 800-plus graves of fallen service members at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local veterans and volunteers with Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) worked at a cemetery located at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth for several hours Monday to show respect to fallen service members.

The Veteran Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG), along with Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads Portsmouth and other volunteers, spent time on Monday scrubbing headstones and placing flags at 880 graves of fallen service members from eight countries.

The Portsmouth-based shipyard also participated in the 136th Annual Portsmouth Memorial Day Parade. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the city says they had to condense the parade to a private ceremony.

Those attending the private ceremony included the Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe, Capt. Torkelson as the grand marshal, a color guard, and first responders. The group made their way through High Street to the Landing Flagpole Stage to lay a wreath for the fallen.

NNSY shared several photos featured below. Credit: Danny DeAngelis, NNSY Photographer

