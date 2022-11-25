UPDATE: According to a tweet from JBLE, the shelter in place has been terminated.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Langley Air Force Base 633 SFS has directed a shelter in place Friday afternoon due to an “ongoing security event”.

According to Joint Base Langley-Eustis twitter, a shelter in place has been directed for the Bethel Housing Annex until further notice. The tweet also states that all personnel are directed to shelter in place.

No further information has been released at this time, however, an all-clear message will be sent out once the incident is terminated.