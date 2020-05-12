Korea donates half a million masks to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in fight against COVID-19

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) got a hefty donation of masks Tuesday to assist in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The half a million protective masks from the Republic of Korea will be distributed for use nationally across VA.

The masks arrived at Joint Base Andrews Naval Air Facility in Prince George’s County, Maryland on a South Korean military transport flight.

“The Republic of Korea’s generous gift to America’s Veterans is deeply appreciated and we humbly accept,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “We will use it to carry out our solemn mission of caring for our Veterans. It is also a sign of the deep and ongoing respect our two nations have for each other — cemented nearly 70 years ago in a time of war and great crisis.

