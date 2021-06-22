Joint Base Langley-Eustis plans active shooter exercise for June 24

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Base Langley-Eustis will hold a base-wide active shooter exercise on Thursday, June 24.

The exercise may impact Langley entry points and customer service facilities. Area residents may hear loud messages from the installation’s “Giant Voice” notification system.

The start time hasn’t been announced.

The exercise aims to evaluate safety precautions, defender response, unit lockdown plans, checklists, and standard operating procedures should an active shooter situation occur.

JBLE says there are no indications of a changed threat environment.

