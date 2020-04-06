Joint Base Langley-Eustis offers curbside pharmacies during COVID-19 pandemic

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) –The McDonald Army Health Center is offering curbside pharmacy services during the coronavirus pandemic at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

All pharmacy services have resumed at the McDonald Army Health Center, and the facility is offering curbside services at the following locations:

Main Pharmacy — located at the McDonald Army Health Center

Refill Pharmacy — located in the Post Exchange

RELATED: Joint Base Langley-Eustis medical provider tests positive for COVID-19

Patients may not leave their cars when using the curbside pharmacies.

At the Main Pharmacy, patients must call a posted phone number to speak with their pharmacist. Medications will be delivered to patients while they wait in their cars.

At the Refill Pharmacy, a runner will request information from patients and deliver their medications to them while they wait in their cars.

The 3rd Floor Pharmacy, located at the McDonald Army Health Center, will serve patients who have urgent and acute care appointments.

Latest Posts