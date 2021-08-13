Joint Base Langley-Eustis moves into HPCON Bravo amid increasing COVID-19 cases

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Base Langley-Eustis is tightening its COVID-19 restrictions amid increasing cases in the region.

The base made the announcement Friday that it would move into Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level Bravo.

The move is effective Saturday, Aug. 14.

Here are details on the restrictions:

Commanders and directors will assess their workplaces and make determinations about occupancy, telework, split shifts and other mitigation measures

Indoor gatherings will not exceed 75% capacity of the space or 100 people, whichever is less. There are no restrictions to outdoor gatherings.

All individuals, age two (2) and older, in indoor settings on Joint Base Langley-Eustis or in facilities owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the DoD will wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status.

Official/Unofficial Travel: Commanders will comply with the most current Force Health Protection guidance when approving leave/TDY outside the local area and will carefully consider risk to the mission based on the specifics of the intended travel including member’s vaccination status, method/mode of travel, locations traversed or visited, number of anticipated contacts, and other exposures.

JBLE also recommends strict hygiene and frequent sanitization of common-use items and areas.

In late July, the Department of Defense announced that masks would be required indoors regardless of a person’s vaccination status in areas that have high or substantial risk of COVID-19 transmission.

That includes nearly the entire Hampton Roads region.