Joint Base Langley-Eustis hosting job fair on Thursday

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — More than 50 employers are expected at Joint Base Langley-Eustis Thursday for a job fair.

Base officials said in a news release the event is scheduled for Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Eustis Club. It’s open to all active-duty, reserve and National Guard military.

Base officials said Retirees, recently separated veterans and military spouses are also welcomed to attend the job fair.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Lockheed Martin, Virginia Health Services and various police and fire departments are expected to be among the many employers on-hand for the event.

Those who attend the event are asked to come “dressed for success” and have copies of their resumes. People with a DOD identification may proceed through gate 1 at the base, while those without DOD identification must go through the visitor entrance to get a day pass.