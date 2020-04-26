Joint Base Langley-Eustis extends restriction of movement and public health declaration

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Col. Clint Ross, JBLE installation commander announced that effective Monday, April 27 the Restriction of Movement Order and the Public Health Emergency Declaration has been renewed for an additional 30 days.

Both are in effect across Langley Air Force Base & Fort Eustis in an effort to maintain safety guidelines while abiding by Governor Northam’s stay-at-home order.

“This situation is serious and rapidly changing, so these measures, while inconvenient, are being implemented to prevent unnecessary risk and prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the Peninsula,” said Ross. “Our service members and their families, live, work and thrive here, and we’re treating this invisible threat like any other enemy. Alongside our community partners we have a unified effort to combat this virus both inside and outside the gates.”

The original restrictions began on March 27 and were set to remain in effect for 30 days and the mission-critical personnel restriction began on April 1.

There are no changes to previously published installation policy or JBLE guidance other than extending the date. The community is reminded to avoid gatherings in and outside the home and only go out for essentials.

For more information on the updates, please visit jble.af.mil/Coronavirus.

The latest COVID-19 guidelines from the DoD can be found online.

