Joint Base Langley-Eustis eases COVID-19 restrictions with move to HPCON Bravo

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Base Langley-Eustis has loosened some COVID-19 restrictions with a move from Health Protection Condition Charlie to Bravo.

The decision, effective as of Tuesday, allows for the resumption of visitor passes for DoD ID holders and food delivery to the installation.

Access for DoD card holders remains at 7 days a week and social distancing and face covering guidelines are still in effect. To read more about the new changes, click here.

The move comes a week after the Navy eased restrictions for Hampton Roads’ installations due to positive COVID-19 trends in the area.

Latest Posts: