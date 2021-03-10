Joint Base Langley–Eustis Bi-Annual Job Fair will be virtual

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Joint Base Langley–Eustis announced their Bi-Annual Ft. Eustis Military Job Fair has been temporarily converted into a virtual hiring event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While continuing to provide top employment opportunities to our veterans, military spouses, and transitioning service members, the virtual event will take place on Monday, March 29th, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The link to register for the fair is here.

The event is free at no cost and once you are registered and your account is set up, you will be eligible to participate in other upcoming events such as Langley AFB Virtual Job Fair on April 14th.

To ensure a smooth and successful experience while participating in this event, Joint Base Langley–Eustis suggests following the rules below: