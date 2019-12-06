JEB Little Creek-Fort Story to hold annual Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony Friday

JEB LITTLE CREEK-FORT STORY, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will hold its annual Peal Harbor remembrance ceremony Friday.

The event is not open to the public, but all authorized patrons are invited to attend and bring guests.

The Annual Pearl Harbor Survivors Remembrance Ceremony will begin at 12:55 p.m. Friday in memory of the exact time the Japanese attack in 1941 happened, the base said in a news release.

The ceremony will be at the chapel on base and will finish with laying a wreath at the Peal Harbor memorial off Nider Boulevard.

2019 is the 78th anniversary of the attack, which killed or wounded more than 3,600 service members in Hawaii.

The attack commenced the U.S.’s official involvement in World War II.