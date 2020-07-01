JBLE says it’s seen ‘concerning uptick’ of COVID-19 cases in last week, renews orders restricting access

JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Base Langley-Eustis says it has seen a “concerning uptick” of coronavirus cases in the last week.

As of July 1, Col. Clint Ross, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander renewed orders for restrictions on base access, social distancing and face coverings in public areas at Langley Air Force Base and Fort Eustis.

“Positive cases across Langley and Fort Eustis have increased, with a concerning uptick within the last week. Unfortunately, these increased positive cases have been realized not only in active duty personnel, but dependents and our retiree population,” JBLE wrote in a news release.

Department of Defense ID card holders, including retirees and Veteran Health Identification Card holders, will have access to JBLE Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

Mission critical personnel will have daily access.

Adults and children older than 10 will need to social distance and wear face coverings in customer service areas.

“We must stay the course and continue our measured approach to fight COVID-19 which threatens our personnel and readiness,” said Ross. “Safety is not only paramount, but so is our ability to answer our Nation’s call.”

Formore information, visit www.jble.af.mil/Coronavirus/.

