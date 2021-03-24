JBLE-Ft Eustis & Joint Base Langley to host upcoming virtual job fairs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – JBLE-Ft Eustis and Joint Base Langley will host virtual job fairs for the military population in Hampton Roads.

The virtual job fair for JBLE-Ft Eustis Virtual will be on Mar 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will be hosted and sponsored by the JBLE Soldier for Life TAP Program in partnership with the Virginia Employment Commission and Virginia Career Works.

The event is free and open to Active Duty of all branches of service, Guard and Reserve, Veterans, Transitioning Service Members, and Military Spouses.

Officials said job seekers can register here.

Joint Base Langley will host their virtual Job Fair on April 14th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will be hosted and sponsored by the Langley AFB Airman & Family Readiness Center in partnership with the Virginia Employment Commission and Virginia Career Works.

Officials said this event is open to Active Duty of all branches of service, Transitioning Service Members, Veterans, Military Spouses, Guard and Reserve, and DoD ID Card Holders.

Job seekers can register here.