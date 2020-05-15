JBLE eases restrictions and base access

Members of the 633rd Security Forces Squadron clear rooms during an active shooter exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Dec. 15, 2016. The 633rd SFS members checked each door and office to ensure there were no further threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Nagle)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On May 15, Joint Base Langley-Eustis Commander Col. Clint Ross announced that as Virginia enters Phase 1 of reopening, the base Restriction of Movement has been amended to allow for easing certain restrictions.

The amendment includes the Restriction of Movement (stay-at-home order) and the Base Access Restriction Order that were put in place to help slow and stop the spread of COVID-19 and as of Friday, Ross has lifted the “stay-at-home” and “essential travel only” order.

This means that JBLE members can attend public or private in-person gatherings of 10 or fewer people. Ross still encourages JBLE residents living on and off-base to stay at home and leave only for essentials.

As for base access, Ross said that he is opening JBLE beginning May 15; social distancing and cloth face coverings in JBLE public areas is mandatory.

“I am opening installation access on Fridays to all personnel, to include Retirees and Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) holders. With this amendment, all personnel will now have access to the installation on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.”

He continued, “Mission-critical personnel will continue to have daily access to the installation, along with the categories of personnel articulated in my Restriction of Base Access Order Renewal, effective 1 May 2020. Local commanders are encouraged to maximize telework for non-mission critical personnel consistent with applicable Service and Command directives.”

As per the amendment, local commanders can still issue additional restrictive measures to promote good order and discipline, mission accomplishment, and the overall health and safety of their units.

The Secretary of Defense’s stop movement order is still in effect through June 30 which means leave is authorized for the local areas only.

Local areas are defined as “the place where the member lives and from which he or she commutes daily to the duty station,” according to the statement released.

“While we have been successful in slowing the spread of the virus, it is still present. As such, it is important for the JBLE community to take a measured approach as we ease toward our Phase One. More details are forthcoming on changes to installation services so please stay tuned,” Ross explained.

“This amendment eases some of the restrictions, but we must remain vigilant, cautious, and measured in our efforts so as not to prolong the pandemic. By following applicable public health guidance such as social distancing, proper hygiene, and use of face coverings, together we can limit the spread of COVID-19.”

“I know the past two months have been hard on everyone, but I appreciate all the effort and sacrifice you and your families have done to keep our community safe,” said Ross.

The full statement can be read online.

