Increased traffic, noise expected from training Tuesday at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents and travelers in the area around Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will likely see an increase in traffic and noise in the morning and afternoon Tuesday.

JEB Little Creek-Fort Story will host training in the morning and afternoon Tuesday under Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2020.

Residents may hear the following near the base:

Increased use of blanks associated with gun fire during this exercise

Increased use of the installations emergency announcing system associated with the exercises

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic may also become more congested around the base.

“Measures are being taken to minimize disruptions to the surrounding communities and to normal base operations, but minimal traffic impacts may be experienced in the vicinity of all gates,” the base wrote in a news release.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.