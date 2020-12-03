Hundreds of Norfolk military families to receive holiday meals from Operation Homefront

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Operation Homefront continues its mission this holiday season. The national non-profit says many military families have experienced financial strain caused by the pandemic and have turned to them for help.

This weekend, the organization’s Holiday Meals for Military® program is coming to Norfolk.

On Saturday, the non-profit will be at the Y on Granby in Norfolk to hand out 300 gift cards to local families so they can buy all the essentials for a complete, traditional holiday meal. The selected military families pre-registered for the program.

The national meals program began in 2010. This year, it will hit a milestone by serving its 500,000th military family member.

Due to the current pandemic, this year, the program will be conducted in a drive-thru format and will follow CDC safety guidelines, organizers said.

The distribution is happening Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

