SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – Fall 2023 semester for the Hope For The Warrior Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.

Hope For The Warriors has awarded and Military Spouse and Caregivers Scholarship twice a year since 2006.

Scholarships vary from $1,800- $2,500 and are applied toward higher education at an accredited U.S. university, college or trade school. Unique to the program is a scholarship for master of social work students and restoring hope.

Honorary Scholarship – awarded to those seeking a graduate or post-graduate degree.

New Beginnings Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing an associate degree, entry-level classes or training.

Restoring Family Scholarship – awarded to spouses of the fallen.

Restoring Hope Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing a master’s or doctorate of social work, psychology counseling, or mental health counseling-related field.

Restoring Self Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing a bachelor’s degree.

The last day to submit an application is April 30.

To receive an application to apply for the Fall 2023 semester, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.