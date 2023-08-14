NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Station Norfolk Fleet and Family Support Center, Virginia Chamber Foundation and the Virginia Department of Veteran Services will co-host a hiring and networking event for veterans, transitioning service members and their spouses.

The HIRE VETS NOW event will give attendees with the opportunity to meet with prospective employers from a diverse range of industries.

Some of the companies on hand will include: BAE Systems, Dominion Energy, HII Newport News Shipbuilding, DuPont, Oceaneering, Siemens and Westrock.

The event takes place on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Vista Point Conference Center located on 1754 Massey Hughes Drive in Norfolk. Organizers say a complimentary lunch will be provided.

To register in advance visit virginiahvn.com/base/norfolk/.