VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hire Vets Now will hold a networking and hiring fair at Naval Station Oceana on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

The networking and hiring fair is for veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Virginia employers dedicated to hiring military talent and connect with DOD approved SkillBridge opportunities.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NAS Oceana Conference Center, 906 G Ave., Building 480 in Virginia Beach.

