Hampton VA sees increase in calls after news from Afghanistan, 9/11 anniversary

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton VA Medical Center is actively working to help local veterans after they say the latest headlines have some of them questioning their 20 years in Afghanistan.

Chief of Mental Health Dr. Maninder Singh and Chief of Staff Dr. Shawn Alexander sat down with 10 On Your Side Thursday morning to discuss local resources for our veterans.

“There’s a lot of things that are happening in the country,” said Singh. “With 9/11 and all the news, definitely people are struggling.”

Hampton VA Medical Center says they’re helping veterans dealing with a wide range of reactions to what’s happening overseas.

Singh said their mental health services have seen increases recently. Specifically, the call volume to their crisis lines.

“One of the things we noticed is the Veterans Crisis Line, there’s been a 10% increase in calls,” said Singh. “Some people are questioning the last 20 years ‘what have we done?'”

The Hampton VA says they’ve stepped up their staffing to help with increased demand. They’re also utilizing new telehealth options for those who’d rather not come in.

“Veterans are strong, they’re resilient, they don’t like to ask for help… If your loved ones are saying you need to reach out, reach out,” said Singh.

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255. For emergency mental health care, you can also go directly to your local VA medical center 24/7 regardless of your discharge status or enrollment in other VA health care.

You can find a list of resources for current and former military service members here.

