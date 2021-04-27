Hampton VA Medical Center offers thousands of vaccines to family and caregivers

The Hampton VA Medical Center received its Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipment on Dec. 22, 2020.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton VA Medical Center is now distributing COVID-19 vaccines to veterans as well as their spouses, family members and caregivers.

The center has a large enough stockpile to vaccinate 7,500 people, according to chief of staff Dr. Shawn Alexander.

Vaccinations are available through the VA at the Hampton University Convocation Center and at VFW Post 4809 on Bartee Street in Norfolk.

Spouses, family members and caregivers will need to register with the VA. Appointments are preferred, but not required.

To register and make an appointment, visit the VA’s website.