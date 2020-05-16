Hampton Roads service members prep to come home from fighting coronavirus in New York

(WAVY) — Our local service members who have spent the last couple months in New York helping to fight coronavirus will be heading soon.

About 30 Hampton Roads service members from all different branches are part of a task force that was assigned in the New York-New Jersey area.

They spent weeks treating COVID-19 patients at a convention center turned makeshift hospital.

They treated more than a thousand patients.

Our local service members are now working in the hospitals helping where they’re needed.

“In visiting with the hospital administrators where we’ve got people supporting the hospitals, they can’t thank us enough for the great work that they’ve done. I would say every place I’ve been, I hear the same words: ‘We knew we were going to be alright when the cavalry arrived,'” said Maj. Gen. Bill Hall, of the Task Force New York/New Jersey.

The task force is based at Fort Eustis.

We’re told all of our local service members should be home with in the month.

