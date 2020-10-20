Hampton VA Medical Center offering flu shots and radiology services for veterans

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton city health officials are offering flu shots and radiology services to veterans.
The drive-thru clinic will be available at the main entrance of Hampton VA Medical Center, located at 100 Emancipation Dr., Hampton, VA 23667, Monday thru Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., and Fridays at 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
A “walk-up” option is also available at the main entrance for those veterans not driving. Veterans that do have face to face appointments in a clinic will be able to receive the vaccine at that clinic in most cases.
Saturday clinics:
- October 24, Hampton VA Main Entrance (rain or shine, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
- October 24, Virginia Beach Clinic (rain or shine, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
- October 31, Chesapeake Clinic (rain or shine, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
Radiology Appointments
Starting Monday, October 19, if you have a general X-ray order (spine, knees, feet, and shoulders etc.), you can be seen at the radiology tent, on the right side of the screening area, between 0800-1600. Same-day appointments will be available to conduct X-rays.
