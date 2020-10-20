Hampton VA Medical Center offering flu shots and radiology services for veterans

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The nation’s nasty flu season has been fading for two weeks now, and health officials now feel confident the worst is over. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the season apparently peaked […]

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton city health officials are offering flu shots and radiology services to veterans.

The drive-thru clinic will be available at the main entrance of Hampton VA Medical Center, located at 100 Emancipation Dr., Hampton, VA 23667, Monday thru Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., and Fridays at 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

A “walk-up” option is also available at the main entrance for those veterans not driving. Veterans that do have face to face appointments in a clinic will be able to receive the vaccine at that clinic in most cases.

Saturday clinics:

October 24, Hampton VA Main Entrance (rain or shine, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

October 24, Virginia Beach Clinic (rain or shine, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

October 31, Chesapeake Clinic (rain or shine, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Radiology Appointments

Starting Monday, October 19, if you have a general X-ray order (spine, knees, feet, and shoulders etc.), you can be seen at the radiology tent, on the right side of the screening area, between 0800-1600. Same-day appointments will be available to conduct X-rays.

