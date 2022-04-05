RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill that will be used to help Gold Star families.

The bill gives local governments the opportunity to offer tax relief for surviving spouses of a member of the Armed Forces who died in the line of duty.

“By taking care of our Gold Star Families, we honor the legacy of our service men and women, who gave their lives to protect our freedom,” said Youngkin in a news release. “This legislation enables local governments to give something back to families who have sacrificed so much on behalf of this country.”

This legislation gives localities the option to declare real property that is owned by a surviving spouse of a member of the Armed Forces who died in the line of duty as a separate class of property for local taxation purposes. The spouse must not be remarried and the service member’s death must be verified by the U.S. DoD. They must also confirm that the death was not the result of criminal conduct.

This bill will become effective July 1, 2022.