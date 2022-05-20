RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is honoring Virginia’s military and veteran community ahead of National Armed Forces Day, which is Saturday, May 21.

On Friday, Youngkin ceremonially signed 23 bills and delivered remarks “highlighting the priorities” of the state’s military members and veterans.

“Making Virginia the best place for military service members and their families to live and the number one state for service members to retire has been a priority of mine since day one. Our military makes sacrifices daily, and the Commonwealth owes them great gratitude and support to them and their families, ” said Youngkin. “ I am proud of the significant bipartisan effort around the 23 bills we are here to celebrate today, but this is just the beginning. When the time comes for service members to retire…to turn the page on the next chapter of their life…we want them to make Virginia their permanent home. To help make that possible, we are working diligently to eliminate taxes on the first $40,000 in military retirement pay. Our message is simple: when you come back to the safety of our shores and eventually retire, we want you to retire here, in the great Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Youngkin also signed a proclamation honoring Armed Forces Day.

“As a Marine veteran, it is heartwarming to see the many pieces of legislation that passed to encourage veterans to call Virginia home – for work reciprocity for spouses, and for their children to have educational choices. Promises made, promises kept,” said Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears.

On Friday, Youngkin ordered that the POW/MIA flag be flown with the U.S. and Virginia flags on all state and local buildings to observe National Armed Forces Day.

The flag will be flown from sunrise to sunset Saturday, May 21.

