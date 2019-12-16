Gold Star family honors son by placing wreaths on thousands of military graves

QUANTICO, Va. (WAVY) — One of the signs of the holiday season is the placement of wreaths on military graves across the country, but for one Gold Star family, it’s a way to both honor veterans and remember their son.

Sergeant Eric McColley was serving as a Marine in 2006 when he and nine other service members were killed when two helicopters collided in Djibouti.

His parents now live in northeast North Carolina, but for the past 14 years they’ve traveled to Gettysburg and Quantico to place wreaths on not just Eric’s gravestone, but thousands of others.

“Every week, I would bring one and move it over farther. After four or five weeks, I though there weren’t many wreaths. Then, I realized people couldn’t get there. They were of a distance. I said maybe we can start buying wreaths to place them on the graves and it’s grown from there,” said Susan McColley.

So, Susan and her husband John created a non-profit, named The Sgt. Mac Memorial Foundation in honor of Eric, who they say was only three days from coming home when the helicopter crash happened.

Eric’s one wreath turned into 14,800 wreaths placed at Quantico, where he’s buried.

”It took us longer to place 515 than it did for our volunteers to place 14,800 today. It took us four to five hours for five of us in the rain to decorate this section on Christmas Day 2006,” said Eric’s father, John.

Volunteers also placed more than 1,600 wreaths at Soldiers National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where Eric was raised.

“Eric would want it, his hometown, and he’d always talked about coming back to live at Gettysburg when he was finished with his military career,” Susan said.

The McColleys say the wreath placements wouldn’t be possible without donations, Giant Foods, ABF Trucking and the thousands of volunteers who showed up.

“It’s very gratifying to us,” John said. “Our foundation motto is remembering one, honoring all. So even though we think of Eric daily, I believe every day should be Memorial Day — that veterans should always be honored.”

To learn more about the foundation or to donate, visit https://www.sgtmac.org/.