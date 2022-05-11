JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – JBLE-Eustis is set to ‘Remember the Fallen’ with a series of planned events and activities.



From May 16 to May 26, the commemorative events include contests, intramural sports competitions, laser tag, a petting zoo, static displays, food trucks, and a timed ‘Military Battle Challenge’ obstacle course.



‘Remember the Fallen’ culminates on May 26 with a retreat ceremony at 4:30 P.M., and “Remembrance Festival” from 4 to p.m.



Attendees can also participate in live concerts featuring the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command Band at 6 p.m., followed by Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band at 7 p.m.



All events are open to all DoD ID cardholders and their guests.

For more information, click here.