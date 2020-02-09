Fort Eustis hosted a special ‘Veterans Homecoming’ for newly eligible veterans

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Joint Base Langley-Eustis hosted a special “Veterans Homecoming” to help veterans register for expanded access on Saturday.

There is a major veteran population in Hampton Roads and this is the first time many veterans have been on a military installation since they left service. Officials at the Air Force base wanted to welcome them and make their return easy and enjoyable.

Veterans and primary family caregivers must get a Veteran’s Health Identification Card to take advantage of the benefits.

The veterans who qualify under the expanded access include Purple Heart Recipients, former prisoners of war and those with service-connected disabilities.

At the event, officials assisted veterans with registration for installation access as well as showing them some of the MWR services, facilities and other privileges they are now eligible for.