Fleet Readiness Center taking precautions on reopening non-essential services

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Chiefs and officers with the Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic shared on Facebook they would be having future discussions regarding the reopening of base services after coronavirus closures.
For now, the “Bottom line, Up Front” guidelines say service members will limit travel to and from their place of residence or work with stops only for essential business (food, medical, pharmacy, gas, and childcare services).
Service members are prohibited from visiting, patronizing, or engaging in the following off-installation specific facilities, services, or activities:
- Recreational swimming pools, gyms, fitness facilities, exercise classes, saunas, spas, and salons
- Tattoo, body art, and piercing parlors
- Barbershops, hair or nail salons, and massage parlors
- Cinemas and theaters
- Participation in team/organized sports
- Dine-in restaurants (take-out authorized), bars, night clubs, casinos, conferences, sporting events, concerts, public celebrations, parades, public beaches, amusement parks or other events designed to promote large gatherings to include indoor religious services
- Outdoor recreation (playgrounds, etc.) where common use facilities are used and if a minimum of six feet physical distancing cannot be maintained
- Non-essential commercial retail establishments and shopping malls
- In-residence social gatherings that include more than 10 guests that do not reside in the residence
Note from military officials: These prohibitions are a lawful general order under Article 92 of the UCMJ. Any person subject to the UCMJ who violates or fails to obey this order may be subject to disciplinary action.
