Fleet Readiness Center taking precautions on reopening non-essential services

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Chiefs and officers with the Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic shared on Facebook they would be having future discussions regarding the reopening of base services after coronavirus closures.

For now, the “Bottom line, Up Front” guidelines say service members will limit travel to and from their place of residence or work with stops only for essential business (food, medical, pharmacy, gas, and childcare services).

Service members are prohibited from visiting, patronizing, or engaging in the following off-installation specific facilities, services, or activities:

Recreational swimming pools, gyms, fitness facilities, exercise classes, saunas, spas, and salons

Tattoo, body art, and piercing parlors

Barbershops, hair or nail salons, and massage parlors

Cinemas and theaters

Participation in team/organized sports

Dine-in restaurants (take-out authorized), bars, night clubs, casinos, conferences, sporting events, concerts, public celebrations, parades, public beaches, amusement parks or other events designed to promote large gatherings to include indoor religious services

Outdoor recreation (playgrounds, etc.) where common use facilities are used and if a minimum of six feet physical distancing cannot be maintained

Non-essential commercial retail establishments and shopping malls

In-residence social gatherings that include more than 10 guests that do not reside in the residence

Note from military officials: These prohibitions are a lawful general order under Article 92 of the UCMJ. Any person subject to the UCMJ who violates or fails to obey this order may be subject to disciplinary action.

Stay with WAVY.com for local military updates.

Latest News